|
|
Eric E. Altieri, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL - Eric Edgardo Altieri, Jr., 41, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. SUNDAY, April 21, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950, with burial in St. John Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Tillman's. Born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Eric graduated from Key West High School and attended TCC and Keiser University. He was a maintenance technician. Survivors include his wife, Wendella Hubbard Altieri; children, Eric, Makayla and Angelina Altieri; parents, Eric E. Sr. and Miriam Rodriguez Altieri; sister, Alba Altieri; brother, Jamil (Kendra) Altieri, all of Tallahassee; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019