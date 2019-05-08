Services
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
(850) 539-4300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Luke's Anglican Church
3725 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erin Gaynor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erin Marie Gaynor


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erin Marie Gaynor Obituary
Erin Marie Gaynor

Tallahassee - Erin Marie Gaynor, age 37, peacefully passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on May 2, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family: Parents Jim and Pat Barnidge, Sister Loren Snoddy, and her brother and his wife Charles and Amanda Gaynor.

A celebration of life with reception to follow will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3p.m. at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 3725 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida, 32311. In lieu of flowers, Erin asked donations be made in honor of her life to St. Luke's Anglican Capital Campaign or Tinykittens.com, a nonprofit rescue organization for feral cats.

Arrangements will be managed by Faith Funeral Home & Crematory, (850.539.4300) Havana, Florida. Family and friends are encouraged to visit and sign Erin's tribute page at www.faithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now