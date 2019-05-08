|
Erin Marie Gaynor
Tallahassee - Erin Marie Gaynor, age 37, peacefully passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on May 2, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family: Parents Jim and Pat Barnidge, Sister Loren Snoddy, and her brother and his wife Charles and Amanda Gaynor.
A celebration of life with reception to follow will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3p.m. at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 3725 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida, 32311. In lieu of flowers, Erin asked donations be made in honor of her life to St. Luke's Anglican Capital Campaign or Tinykittens.com, a nonprofit rescue organization for feral cats.
Arrangements will be managed by Faith Funeral Home & Crematory, (850.539.4300) Havana, Florida. Family and friends are encouraged to visit and sign Erin's tribute page at www.faithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019