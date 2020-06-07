Eris Virginia Poppell Snow Kelly
Eris Virginia Poppell Snow Kelly, 97 years and 10 months, passed peacefully at home on June 5th, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1922, on the Glade Road in Havana, Florida, the daughter of Brinkley and Ada Poppell. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Jackson Snow and Lawrence Edward Kelly, as well as siblings Juanita Ferrell, Robbie Paltridge, Leo Durbin, Broward Poppell, Park Poppell, and Fred Poppell. She is survived by her three children, Larry Snow (Kamala), Terry Kelly (Vicky), and Teresa Bartlett (Gary), 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. In her later years, she and her three sisters were known as "The Golden Girls" as they enjoyed family gatherings, trips together, and always lunch on Tuesdays and breakfast club. As the family matriarch, she was known for her quick wit and sassy personality. Always demure and proper, she was nicknamed Miss Priss and Flossie. She loved ice cream, mini Snickers bars and Krispy Kreme doughnuts (never passing the "hot" sign without stopping) and was famous for her Christmas Eve tradition of cooking chicken pilau for her family and giving cans of nuts as gifts. She never met a stranger and loved to make people feel as though she had known them their whole life. Eris was of the Christian faith and was a founding member of the Hinson Assembly of God Church where she attended services for many years, rarely missing an opportunity when the doors were open. She loved singing hymns and sharing her faith. She also enjoyed mowing the grass on her red riding mower and sitting on her front porch swing talking on the phone. She always hummed a happy tune and was rarely without a smile on her face. Although Eris was small in stature, she was large in life, and set a beautiful example of strength in the face of adversity and loss in her life. She was dearly loved and will be dearly missed. In lieu of a formal memorial service, a drop-in visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 14th, 4-6 pm, at the Havana Golf and Country Club, with respect for social distancing requirements. Memorial contributions may be made to DAV Charitable Service Trust in support of ill and injured veterans at cst.dav.org, (Menu: Contributions: Memorial/Honorary Gifts) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Eris Virginia Poppell Snow Kelly, 97 years and 10 months, passed peacefully at home on June 5th, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1922, on the Glade Road in Havana, Florida, the daughter of Brinkley and Ada Poppell. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Jackson Snow and Lawrence Edward Kelly, as well as siblings Juanita Ferrell, Robbie Paltridge, Leo Durbin, Broward Poppell, Park Poppell, and Fred Poppell. She is survived by her three children, Larry Snow (Kamala), Terry Kelly (Vicky), and Teresa Bartlett (Gary), 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. In her later years, she and her three sisters were known as "The Golden Girls" as they enjoyed family gatherings, trips together, and always lunch on Tuesdays and breakfast club. As the family matriarch, she was known for her quick wit and sassy personality. Always demure and proper, she was nicknamed Miss Priss and Flossie. She loved ice cream, mini Snickers bars and Krispy Kreme doughnuts (never passing the "hot" sign without stopping) and was famous for her Christmas Eve tradition of cooking chicken pilau for her family and giving cans of nuts as gifts. She never met a stranger and loved to make people feel as though she had known them their whole life. Eris was of the Christian faith and was a founding member of the Hinson Assembly of God Church where she attended services for many years, rarely missing an opportunity when the doors were open. She loved singing hymns and sharing her faith. She also enjoyed mowing the grass on her red riding mower and sitting on her front porch swing talking on the phone. She always hummed a happy tune and was rarely without a smile on her face. Although Eris was small in stature, she was large in life, and set a beautiful example of strength in the face of adversity and loss in her life. She was dearly loved and will be dearly missed. In lieu of a formal memorial service, a drop-in visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 14th, 4-6 pm, at the Havana Golf and Country Club, with respect for social distancing requirements. Memorial contributions may be made to DAV Charitable Service Trust in support of ill and injured veterans at cst.dav.org, (Menu: Contributions: Memorial/Honorary Gifts) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.