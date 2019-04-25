|
Erma B. Wright
Monticello, FL - Erma Lee Blake Wright, 70, of Monticello, FL passed on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, Monticello, with burial in St. Phillip Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. Erma grew up in the St. Philip Community where she attended St. Phillip AME Church. A 1968 Howard Academy graduate, she was a retiree of General Dynamics. Cherishing precious memories are her loving children: Bernard and Vanessa Wright, Jawona Manning, Amy (JC) Butler, Doreen and Tomika Gillison; brother, Phillip (Sylvia) Blake; sister, Anna (George) Hall; 24 grand and 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Her siblings, Johnnie Mae, Laura and David Blake preceded Erma in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019