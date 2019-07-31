|
Erman Edward Murray, Sr.
Tallahassee - Erman Edward Murray Sr. passed away surrounded by his loved ones at 5:15pm Thursday July 25th in Tallahassee, FL.
Ed was born in Tampa, FL on July 27th, 1932 and was the son of Clyde Henry Murray Sr. and Juana Sosa Murray; and brother to Jeanette Mary Crosby (deceased), Clyde Henry Murray Jr. (deceased), Shirley Mae Murray Cummings (deceased), and Victor Eugene Murray (living). Big Ed, as he is fondly referred to by his loved ones, is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie Willis Murray, his son, Erman Edward Murray Jr., and his two grandchildren, Edward Slaton Murray and Katherine Spencer Murray.
Ed graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Civil Engineering. Post-graduation, Ed was able to secure a position with Florida Department of Transportation where he served diligently for 38 years before founding his own consulting company where he would eventually conclude his career. Ed was a life member of Havana Lodge #167, Tallahassee Scottish Rite, Marzuq Shrine Temple, and the Senior Demolay; he also served as the Knight commander Cross of Honor.
Ed fought gallantly in the Korean War and was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Korean Medal of Honor, and the Bronze Star for his efforts and valor.
A private service will be held a later date for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Murray family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 31, 2019