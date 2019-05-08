|
Ernest H. Stevenson
Tallahassee - It is with great sadness that the family of Ernest Stevenson, beloved husband, dad, teacher, mentor, and friend, announce his passing following a heart attack on May 3, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Even though he will be greatly missed, his family is content that he is no longer in pain and is enjoying a well-deserved rest in the arms of his beloved Savior.
Ernie graduated from Leon High School (class of '62) before attending Auburn through an NROTC scholarship. He served his country from 1966 to 1970 aboard the USS America and USS Hermitage, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. As a civilian, he taught at Godby High School from 1970 to 1990, coaching football and sponsoring huddles for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In July 1990, he became full-time staff for FCA until August 2018.
In addition to leading multiple Bible studies, teaching Sunday School, and singing bass in the choir, Ernie loved FSU sports, saltwater fishing, and bow hunting. He was a people person with a servant heart whose purpose was to draw others to Jesus. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anne (née Stephens), daughter Lisa Blackwell (John), sister Nell Sanders (Chip), brother Henry (Jeannie), brother Jim, six nieces and nephews, and two grandcats.
A visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at Bevis Funeral Home (200 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee FL 32303), and a memorial service and reception will follow at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, at Thomasville Road Baptist Church (3131 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee FL 32308).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes (1382 Timberlane Road, Suite B, Tallahassee FL 32312) or to Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting Mrs. Stevenson with her arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019