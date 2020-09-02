1/1
Ernest S. Urassa
Ernest S. Urassa

Tallahassee, FL - Ernest Shiletikwa Urassa, 73, of Tallahassee finished his earthly course on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. SUNDAY in the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, Mr. Urassa earned his undergraduate degree in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and his MBA from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN. He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and a retired State of Florida employee, having held several executive level positions, retiring as a Senior Management Analyst II with the Florida Department of Education. Survivors include his wife, Rose Anna Kunda Urassa; sons: Dunstan (Mary), Baruku and Kunda Urassa; a grandchild, Genesis Urassa; brothers: Godfrey (Mary), Orgenes and Jesse Urassa; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
SEP
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
