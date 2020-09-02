Ernest S. UrassaTallahassee, FL - Ernest Shiletikwa Urassa, 73, of Tallahassee finished his earthly course on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. SUNDAY in the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, Mr. Urassa earned his undergraduate degree in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and his MBA from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN. He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and a retired State of Florida employee, having held several executive level positions, retiring as a Senior Management Analyst II with the Florida Department of Education. Survivors include his wife, Rose Anna Kunda Urassa; sons: Dunstan (Mary), Baruku and Kunda Urassa; a grandchild, Genesis Urassa; brothers: Godfrey (Mary), Orgenes and Jesse Urassa; and a host of other relatives and friends.