1/1
Ernestine McLeod Roberts
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine McLeod Roberts

Tallahassee - Ernestine M. Roberts, of Tallahassee, went to Jesus peacefully on July 20, 2020. Born in Andalusia, AL on 11/12/35, she lived all of her adult life in Tallahassee. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Eddie Earl Roberts. She is survived by her son, Kelly Burke, and his family, and by many members of the Roberts family.

Ernestine served over 30 years in elementary education and spent the vast majority as the Librarian/Media Specialist at Kate Sullivan Elementary.

A memorial service will be at Bevis Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25 at 11am. The service will be live-streamed through Bevis and also available for viewing after the service. In an abundance of caution, there will be no family visitation at the funeral home.

For a full obituary and information on viewing the memorial service, please view the Bevis Funeral Home webpage. Susie Mozolic with Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bevis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved