Ernestine McLeod Roberts
Tallahassee - Ernestine M. Roberts, of Tallahassee, went to Jesus peacefully on July 20, 2020. Born in Andalusia, AL on 11/12/35, she lived all of her adult life in Tallahassee. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Eddie Earl Roberts. She is survived by her son, Kelly Burke, and his family, and by many members of the Roberts family.
Ernestine served over 30 years in elementary education and spent the vast majority as the Librarian/Media Specialist at Kate Sullivan Elementary.
A memorial service will be at Bevis Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25 at 11am. The service will be live-streamed through Bevis and also available for viewing after the service. In an abundance of caution, there will be no family visitation at the funeral home.
For a full obituary and information on viewing the memorial service, please view the Bevis Funeral Home webpage. Susie Mozolic with Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)