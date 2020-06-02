Ernestine (Ernie) Metcalf Mayo
Tallahassee - Ernestine (Ernie) Metcalf Mayo went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020. Ernie loved the Lord, her family and friends. It showed in her daily selfless and kind-hearted character of putting others before herself. She always had the gift of making you feel special and loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Louise Metcalf. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wayne Mayo, her son, Matt Mayo (Julie), granddaughter, Maddie Mayo, brother, Robert Metcalf (Starr), sister, Debbie Metcalf, best friend, Joann Tomlinson, and goddaughter, Lee Kuhn (Rob).
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. A service for the family will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. and followed by a graveside prayer with her spouse and children at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Mayo family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.