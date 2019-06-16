|
|
Ervin L. McIntosh
Tallahassee - Ervin L. McIntosh passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born February 6, 1939, in Taylorsville, Mississippi. His parents were Daniel McIntosh and Ruth Parker McIntosh. Survivors include sister Kathleen Jones of Bay Springs, MS, three children from previous marriage - Daniel McIntosh, Lori Robinson, and Corey McIntosh, 5 grandchildren - Tony Sims, Ashley Robinson, Oliver, Ian, and Isabelle McIntosh. Ervin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sybil Dykes McIntosh, stepson Cameron Trickey, and extended family Grey and Walter Platt, Charlene Thompson and fiancee Travis Durham, and Darryl Trickey.
At age 17, Ervin Joined the U.S. Air Force and honorably served 22 years, retiring in 1977. After moving to Tallahassee, he and longtime friend, Allen Donaldson, formed a partnership and business named Westside Services providing auto repair and towing services. Later after closing that business, Ervin continued to work another 16 years as Westside Towing. Ervin and Sybil enjoyed buying and selling real estate for several years, until his Parkinson's made this too difficult.
His friends and family celebrate a life well lived. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 21, at 1 P.M. at the VA National Cemetery on the Parkway.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019