Ervin Lewis, Jr.Monticello, FL - Ervin Lewis, Jr., 70, of Monticello's Wacissa Community passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Bethpage M.B. Church. Mr. Lewis was a 1967 graduate of Howard Academy High; a member of Bethpage; a U.S. Army veteran with 26 years of service; and a retired security supervisor at TMH. His love will be cherished forever by his wife, Elizabeth Robinson Lewis; son, Ervin T. (Tonya) Lewis; daughter, Princess Lewis; six grandchildren: Austin and Trenton Lewis, Courtney, Christopher and Cayla Smith and Myron Wilson, Jr.; brothers; Michael, Alex and Gregory (Angela) Lewis; sisters: Sonja Kay (Melvin) Mckay, Vonda Lewis, Abbie (Phillip) Madison and Veronica (Reggie) Towels; and a host of other relatives and friends.