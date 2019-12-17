Resources
12/16/2018
Rev. Ervin O. Gilliam 07/18/1952 - 12/16/2018 Jr.

In Loving Memory Of

Rev. Ervin O. Gilliam, Jr. 07/18/1952 - 12/16/2018

It has been one year since you went Home to be with the Lord. There is not a day that passes that we don't give thanks and think about how you touched our lives. You were loving, kind and so much larger than life. Your light was so bright and clear that it still shines each and every day in our lives. So today we honor you, we thank God for you and we will always keep you in our hearts. For you were simply the BEST. And yes, we grieve, but not as those who have no hope…..for we know that we will see you again. Continue to rest in perfect peace.

All Our Love,

Wanda Hudson Gilliam, Deneatra (Tony), Ericka (Taderryl), Grandchildren, Pinky (Al), Melvin (Roslyn) and the Entire Gilliam Family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
