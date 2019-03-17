|
Erwin Ronald Hock
Tallahassee - Erwin Ronald Hock entered heaven on March 14, 2019, at 83 years old in Tallahassee, Florida. He was a native of New York born to Erwin and Sonia Hock on March 24, 1935. He moved to Tallahassee in 1958 and married Abigail Waterman, the love of his life, at Trinity United Methodist Church. They were married for 60 years and raised 2 children, Rhonda and Randy.
Ron was raised in Tampa, Florida and graduated from Jefferson High School where he was a star basketball player. He attended the University of Florida and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, Sigma Tau national honorary engineering fraternity and obtained his Registered Professional Engineer accreditation.
Ron worked for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for 30 years as a professional engineer. He was Chief, Bureau of Consultant/Project Management where he directed and provided technical guidance to project managers responsible for complex transportation facilities throughout Florida from 1973-1988. These projects included I-595/Port Everglades Expressway, Sawgrass Expressway and significant portions of I-95, I-75, I-10 and I-275. He authored the FDOT Project Management Guidelines Manual and conducted numerous seminars and workshops with department and industry personnel. After retiring from FDOT, he worked with Kisinger Campo and Associates for 10 years as a Vice President responsible for managing development and design of transportation facilities in Florida. He continued to teach project management seminars throughout Florida while taking graduate MBA courses at Florida State University.
Ron, along with his beloved wife, Gail, was an avid art enthusiast and was instrumental in forming LeMoyne Art Foundation 50 years ago where he continued to be a supporter, board member and active patron. Ron and Gail were patrons of the Tallahassee Little Theater. They attended many theatre productions, art shows, musical performances and loved Ballroom Dancing. Ron was a member of Trinity UMC and served in many board positions. He was instrumental in starting the Help Each Other (HEO) outreach program.
Ron had a very competitive personality and loved all sports; particularly tennis. He coached youth basketball and baseball teams for many years
Ron was predeceased by his loving wife, Gail Hock. He is survived by his daughter Rhonda Freeman and son-in-law Terry Freeman, son Randy Hock and daughter-in-law Kathie Hock, and his grandchildren Grace, Emily, and Bradford Freeman. He is also survived by his brothers Hardy Hock, Walter Hock and Dan Malzone.
Visitation will be at Culley's Meadowwood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 6-8pm. The funeral will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 West Park Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32301 on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to LeMoyne Arts, 125 North Gadsden Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019