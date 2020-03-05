Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
The Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Esau Whitehead Obituary
Tallahassee - Mr. Esau Whitehead, 104, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at The Old West Florida Enrichment Center with burial at Barrow Hill Cemetery.

Survivors include three sons, William H. Whitehead (Althea), Jackson L. Whitehead (Elaine) and Ike Roberts; three daughters, Peggy Miller (Pastor Earnest), Elizabeth Whitehead-Davis and Sandra Roberts Lamb (Larry); one daughter-in-law, Bethienia Whitehead and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
