|
|
Essie Mae Anderson
Lamont - Mrs. Essie Mae Zeigler Anderson, 83, of Lamont passed in Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, Monticello. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. The widow of Lucious Anderson, Jr., she was a retired food service employee for Jefferson County Schools. Her love will be cherished forever by her daughters, Deborah (Barry) Coleman and Renea (David Jr.) Alexander; sons, Carl and Terry Anderson; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe Robertson and Sylvester (Joan) Zeigler; sisters, Irene (Martin) King, Eliza Mae (Sam Jr.) Jones, Ida Wilcox, Almarie Lewis, Rosa Scott, Mattie Pearl (John) Jackson and Ethel Zeigler; sister-in-law, Hazel (Bill) Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019