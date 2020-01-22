|
Essie Mae Davis
Tallahassee - Essie Mae Davis, 90, went home to her Savior's loving arms on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M., EST, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Paul AME Church in Chaires with burial at the church cemetery.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul AME Church where she was a member of the Choir, Stewardess Board and Women's Missionary Society. She was a member of Sons and Daughters of Joshua.
She is survived by her sons, Bernard (Pamela) and Ivory; daughters, Bertha, Johnnie and Hazel; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, James (Jack.)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020