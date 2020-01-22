Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Resources
More Obituaries for Essie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essie Mae Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Essie Mae Davis Obituary
Essie Mae Davis

Tallahassee - Essie Mae Davis, 90, went home to her Savior's loving arms on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M., EST, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Paul AME Church in Chaires with burial at the church cemetery.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul AME Church where she was a member of the Choir, Stewardess Board and Women's Missionary Society. She was a member of Sons and Daughters of Joshua.

She is survived by her sons, Bernard (Pamela) and Ivory; daughters, Bertha, Johnnie and Hazel; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, James (Jack.)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Essie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -