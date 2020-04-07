Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Essie Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essie Mae Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Essie Mae Hall Obituary
Essie Mae Hall

St. Petersburg, FL - Mrs. Essie Mae Lamb Hall, 87, of St. Petersburg, FL passed on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Morilla Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is honored to serve the family. Mrs. Hall was a retired CNA and had been a member of Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. Her husband, France Hall, Jr. preceded her in death on November 14, 2019. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, in-laws and a host of relatives and friends, including a special and devoted friend, Richard Stevens of St. Petersburg.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Essie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -