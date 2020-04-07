|
Essie Mae Hall
St. Petersburg, FL - Mrs. Essie Mae Lamb Hall, 87, of St. Petersburg, FL passed on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Morilla Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is honored to serve the family. Mrs. Hall was a retired CNA and had been a member of Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. Her husband, France Hall, Jr. preceded her in death on November 14, 2019. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, in-laws and a host of relatives and friends, including a special and devoted friend, Richard Stevens of St. Petersburg.
