Essie Mae Parker
Monticello, FL - Mrs. Essie Mae Larry, 91, of Monticello, FL passed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Funeral services are 1100 a.m. Saturday at Northside Church of Christ, with burial in Hickory Hill Cemetery, both in Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Northside. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553 is serving the Parker family. Mrs. Parker was a retired housekeeper and a member of Northside Church of Christ. Among her survivors are her devoted daughters, JoAnn Parker (George) German and Mary Alice Parker; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Anita Derrick, Jessie Parker, Eva Parker and Annette Parker and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019