Essie Mae Smith
Tallahassee - Essie Mae Smith, 71, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Friendship P.B. Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Survivors include her mother, Martha Powell; son, Andre Jackson; grandson, Therrell Harris; brothers, Truman Smith and Willie James Smith; sisters, Josie Smith, Almita Betterson (James), Ruthie Williams (Willie), Thelma Gilliam (Lee) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019