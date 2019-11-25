|
|
Estella S. Maxwell
Havana - Estella Swatzie Jones Maxwell, 98, transitioned Sat. Nov. 23 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Nov. 30 at New Jerusalem MB Church with burial at St. Mary MB Church Cemetery, both in Havana. Visitation will be from 6-7pm Fri. Nov. 29 at New Jerusalem. She leaves to cherish her fond memories her son: Anthony Swatzie; grand children: Tunesheya Miller, Tchiavosky Williams, Sada Fuller, DeAnthony Swatzie, Naeemah Swatzie; God children: Tim Dawkins and Montrail Harris; sister in law: Loretta Jones; (7) great grand children; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Maxwell family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019