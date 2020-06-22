Ethel C. Whitehead
Ethel C. Whitehead was born May 15, 1929, in Chipley Florida and passed away on June 20, 2020. She graduated from Chipley High School in 1948 and soon after - on a whim - successfully tested for a telephone operator job thus canceling her plans for business school. She eventually moved to Panama City where she met her future husband and they both had long careers with Ma Bell. They were founding members of the Beck Avenue/Jenks Avenue Church of Christ and made many lifelong friends over the years. They enjoyed travelling and especially loved the Smoky Mountains. She enjoyed reading and gardening and was an excellent seamstress. And no one made better buttermilk biscuits.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ferman and Ida Corbin and her husband Rayford D. (Denny) Whitehead. She is survived by one sister, Eloise Tindel, her 2 daughters Densyl Fletcher (Clark) and Suzie Holley (Tim Costello), several nieces and nephews and her 3 grandchildren of whom she was immensely proud - Adrian Fletcher (Jennifer), Ammie Dees (Will) and Jordan Holley (Katie). The last few years brought her 2 precious great grandsons - Hayes Denton Fletcher and Beau Wilder Dees.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Panama City on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 am with family friend Hal Burleson officiating. Honored to be pallbearers are Adrian Fletcher, Will Dees, Jordan Holley, Jerry, Andrew and Rodney Tindel.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
