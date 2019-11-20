|
Ethel Faye Brock
Tallahassee - Ethel Faye Brock went home to Jesus at the age of 68 years old, on November 11th, 2019. She fought a tough and courageous battle with lung cancer before succumbing to the disease. Ethel was born in Miami, Florida on May 1st, 1951 to Doris James and Floyd Allbritton. She is survived by her husband William Jerry Brock, her brother Ivan Allbritton, her two children Timothy Cullen and Kimberly Sammons. She had two stepsons, William "Scooter" Brock and Benjamin "Buster" Brock. She had 10 grandchildren, Sierra, Tyler, Travis, Parker, Jackson, Carter, Stacie, Victoria, Kaytlyn and Kaleb. Her wings were ready but our hearts were not. We know she is looking down on us and giving us all the strength we need to get through this. Ethel loved adventures and trips that made memories that would last a lifetime. Friends and family are invited to join us for the Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 30th at 11am. It will be held at Miccosukee United Methodist Church located at 8841 Veterans Memorial Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32309. In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Brande Cullen on her go fund me account, as she fights cervical cancer.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019