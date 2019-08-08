|
Ethel Mae James
Miami - Ethel Mae James, entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1944, in Attapulgus, GA. Ethel's work ethic started at an early age when she worked diligently in the tobacco fields and packing houses in Havana, FL. After which, she moved to Miami and pursued her long career as a Cafeteria Manager for Miami-Dade County Public School System for 30 years.
Those left to cherish her memory: son, Cimino T. Jones (Kemet); Daughters, Marcia James, Angela Cherry (Lee); grandchildren, Marquita Jones, Cimina Jones, Ana Grace Jones, great grandchildren, Star Shavers, Spring Velasquez; Brother, Eugene Edmond (Sharon). A special cousin and big sister, Irene C. Johnson, Goddaughter, Erica Carter. Special friends: Rose Scott, Clyde and Margaret Witherspoon, Ellis and Velma Morris, Paul and Nancy Richardson, extended family, Jamieson Community, McGriff Family, West Palm Beach Family, Lester Williams and Family, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The James family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6-8 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home - 1737 Riggins Road. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11am at the Mayflower AME Church in Havana.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Ethel to Mayflower A.M.E. - 1148 Jamieson Rd; Havana, Florida 32333
The caring Professionals of Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home are handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019