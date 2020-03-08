|
Ethel Marie (Peewee) Duncan
Hosford - Ethel Marie (Peewee) Duncan, 72, of Hosford, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born in Quincy, FL on February 2, 1948 to Jessie Marshall and Hazel (Kent) Marshall.
She worked with the Columbia County High School, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida Department of Revenue and caregiver to her Mother.
She enjoyed fishing, gardening, working in her yard and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Jessie Marshall, a brother James Marshall, a sister Beulah Brown and a sister Helen M. Kelley.
Survivors include: her Mother, Hazel (Kent) Marshall, daughter Sandra (Duncan) Reddick (Roger), grandson Heath Flanagan, niece Sherrie Summerlin (all of Hosford), a sister Margaret M. Whitworth and a sister Cristine M. Mehltretter, both of Palm Bay, an uncle, many aunts, cousins and other loving family members.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, at Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford, FL. The funeral service will at 11:00 AM, the interment will be at Kent Cemetery in Hosford. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home(850-385-2193) is assisting the family with their arrangments.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020