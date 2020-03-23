|
Ethel Mitchell Chester
Temple Terrace, FL - Ethel Mitchell Chester, 75, of Temple Terrace, FL passed in Tampa on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950, with burial in St. Phillip Cemetery, Centerville Road. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Tillman's. "Baby Mae", as Ethel was called, was a Tallahassee native and a longtime Hillsborough County educator. She was a 1963 graduate of the original Lincoln High School, a 1967 FAMU graduate and an active member of St. Luke AME Church, Tampa. She was also a member of the Red Hatters Social Club. Survivors include her devoted husband, Robert L. Chester; sisters, Mary Mitchell, Runnette M. James and Annette (Will) Smith; nieces and nephews who were like her own: Sherron Wester, Denise Atkinson, Georgetta Bennett, Freddie (Gwendolyn) Harris, Mitchell (Connie) McPherson and Tommie (Lisa) Bennett; and numerous other relatives and friends.
