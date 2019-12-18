|
|
Ethel Pearl Thomas
Tallahassee, FL - Ethel Pearl Barber Thomas, 84, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. A Tallahassee native and a 1952 graduate of the original Lincoln High School, Mrs. Thomas had been a longtime resident of Springhill, MA prior to her retirement. Survivors include her daughters, Marilyn (Percy) Lewis, Donna Cotterell, Sheila (James) Menard, Janice (Patrick) Alexander and Cheryl Tucker; son, Mark (Tammy) Thomas; 22 grand and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters: Ethel Lee Allen and Willa Barber; brothers, Junius (Annie) Barber and George (Lou Ella) Barber; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019