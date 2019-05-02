|
Ethel Perry Sharma
Tallahassee - Ethel Perry Sharma passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Per the family request, memorial services will be private.
Ms. Ethel moved to Tallahassee from Miami in 2006. She was a dedicated member of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church.
Ethel leaves to cherish her memory her children, Yvonne Williams (Ray), Tommie Lee Smith, Jr. and Corey Florence; brothers, Alonzo Perry (Carolyn), Milton Perry (Sandra), Lonnie Perry (Jackie) and Roosevelt Perry (Alice); sisters, Beatrice Perry and Donna Taylor; devoted niece, Izetta Reese-Sims; goddaughter, Selena Alexander; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two devoted friends, Ms. Cora Singleton and Malaika Washington and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Lorine Perry; a son, Emmett Rice; two brothers, Stephen and Albert Perry and two sisters, Corine Hall and Irene Bowe.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019