Tampa - Ethel "Granny" Sampson, quietly transitioned peacefully with her daughter, Deborah and cousin Tim Allen by her side on April 23, 2020. Ethel is preceded in death by her parents Hosea & Addie Brooks, and son Junious Sampson. She leaves to cherish daughters Deborah Glenn (Tampa) and Barbara Clayton (Tallahassee), twin sister Ruth Taylor (Tallahassee), nine grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends to cherish fond memories of her great life of 90 years. Prior to moving to Tampa 7 years ago, she was a resident of Tallahassee, Fl. A memorial service is pending.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
