|
|
Ethel Steadman Duncan
Tallahassee - Ethel Steadman Duncan, age 83, passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Tallahassee.
Ethel was born in Panama City, FL on June 22, 1936 to Harold and Cleo Steadman. She married her husband, Wilton Duncan in 1955 and they had four sons. In 1967, they moved to Tallahassee, where her husband served on the Governor's staff.
Ethel served twice as President of the Tallahassee Republican Women's Club. She was a past member of the Rotary Club of Tallahassee and the Bereans, a women's Bible study group. She was formerly, Director of Women's Ministries at Wildwood Church where she also was a member. Ethel enjoyed hunting and fishing and had 3 bass mounted on her living room wall, all weighing over 10 lbs. In her later years, she developed dementia so she was not able to participate in the activities that brought her joy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 4 sons, Wilton "Bill" Duncan III (Anne), David Duncan, Clay Duncan and Jim Duncan (Becky); 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Wildwood Church in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ethel's name may be made to the Women's Ministry at Wildwood Church, 100 Ox Bottom Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Duncan family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019