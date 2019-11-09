Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Ethyel Surratt
Ethyel (Lu) Surratt

Ethyel (Lu) Surratt Obituary
Ethyel (Lu) Surratt

Lansing, MI - Ethyel (Lu) Surratt, 88 of Lansing, Michigan passed away October 31, 2019 at Bickford Assisted Living of West Lansing.

She was born to the late Harry and Hazel Burr on September 20, 1931.

Lu, formerly of Jackson, Michigan and Apalachicola, Florida was a former nursery school assistant at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a long-time member of the Jackson Gourmet Club. Her passion was cooking and gardening. She also enjoyed hosting dinner parties and was an avid booster of the Jackson High School Swimming Team along with her husband George P. Surratt who preceded her death in July of 2000.

Lu is survived by her sons Andrew B. Surratt (Theresa Marie Bender) of Tallahassee, Florida and Philip B. Surratt (Jeanette Ann) of Indianapolis, Indiana. She has 2 grandsons, Briggs Surratt of Ocala, Florida and Tyler Surratt of Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by her niece and nephew, Becky Miller Hager (Jeff) of Holt, Michigan and Matt Miller (Pat) of Lansing along with a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

Lu requested an intimate family gathering in Apalachicola for her and her husband's remembrance at a future date.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Lansing, Michigan Humane Society.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
