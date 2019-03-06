|
Etoile McMichael Grantham
Quincy - Etoile McMichael Grantham, age 92, passed away on March 4, 2019. She was born on August 11, 1926, in Bettstown, Georgia, to James Robert and Bess Betts McMichael. She moved to Quincy, Florida, as a child, and remained a life-long resident.
She attended Florida State College for Women for two years, and returned to Quincy in 1949 to marry Taylor F. Grantham, Jr. Taylor passed away in 1969, and she later met and married Harry E. Burns, Jr., who passed away after nearly 30 years together.
She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Quincy. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling, and was an avid reader and a wonderful cook.
She will be remembered as a devoted Christian, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to many.
She is survived by her children, Gaye Grantham, Betty Carolyn Smith, Charles Grantham and wife Barbara, and Ena Norton and husband Bill, grandchildren April Lewis and husband Kenny, Kate Moody, Taylor Grantham and wife Nicole, Ben Grantham and wife Christyn, Sara Bess Ferriera and husband Pedro, Emilie Barnett and husband Kris, and Darsey Norton, and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Daddy, sister Carolyn McMichael Dunn and husband Robert, and sister Betty McMichael Cox and husband Irvin.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the Parlor at Centenary United Methodist Church, with a celebration of life to follow at 11:30 AM, in the Sanctuary of the Church. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. There will be no graveside service.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Fl., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019