Etta Jean Colston
Quincy - Mrs. Etta Jean Colston, 95 years of age, departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one daughter, Carolyn Collins (Arthur), Tallahassee, FL, 1 grandson, Arthur Collins, Jr. (Angel), Orlando, FL, 1 grandaughter, Natalie Davis, Tallahassee, FL, two sisters, Marilyn Harris, Tallahassee, FL, Lizzie Mae Ford, Miami, FL, one brother, John Louis Mack, Detroit, MI, 3 great-grand; 2 great great grands.
Visitation will be from 2-4 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Arnett Chapel AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Seaboard Cemetery, on MLK BLVD, Quincy, FL.
Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL will be providing the service for the Colston family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019