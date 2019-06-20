Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnett Chapel AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Etta Colston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Etta Jean Colston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Etta Jean Colston Obituary
Etta Jean Colston

Quincy - Mrs. Etta Jean Colston, 95 years of age, departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one daughter, Carolyn Collins (Arthur), Tallahassee, FL, 1 grandson, Arthur Collins, Jr. (Angel), Orlando, FL, 1 grandaughter, Natalie Davis, Tallahassee, FL, two sisters, Marilyn Harris, Tallahassee, FL, Lizzie Mae Ford, Miami, FL, one brother, John Louis Mack, Detroit, MI, 3 great-grand; 2 great great grands.

Visitation will be from 2-4 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Arnett Chapel AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Seaboard Cemetery, on MLK BLVD, Quincy, FL.

Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL will be providing the service for the Colston family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now