Eugene "Gene" E. Nelms, 73, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away June 6, 2019. Gene was born October 5, 1945 in Meigs, Georgia to the late Eugene and Betty Louise Nelms. He had a passion for motorcycles and had many friends that he would ride with, especially his Wednesday group. Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Melba and their son, Kevin. He is survived by his daughters, Brandi (Stephen) Brown and Tara (Robert) West; grandchildren: Key West, Robbie West, Holden Brown, Evie West, Melissa West, Kristin West and Mandy West; and sister, Shirley (Mike) McKenzie.
A visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4-6pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee. Funeral services will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11am at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Riggins Road.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 8, 2019