Eugene "Gene" Ernest Cutchin
St. Marks - Eugene "Gene" Ernest Cutchin, 76, of St. Marks, Florida, passed away February 5, 2020 with his family at the Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House. He was born and raised in Wakulla County and loved living here. His family was in the Commercial Fishing Industry. After graduating from Crawfordville High School, he joined the United States Marines where he became a Sergeant and after returning home began working in the Construction Industry. Gene was a Contractor and Developer for over 50 years in Wakulla County and the surrounding counties, he was owner of Gene Cutchin Construction; Expert Marksman, competitive and trainer; Loved Mud Racing, won a National Championship while racing.
Predeceased by his parents Ernest Cutchin & Willie Esther Mims Cutchin, brothers Bobby Cutchin & Earl Cutchin and wife Elma Cutchin.
Survived by his wife Jennifer Cutchin, daughter Sonya Cutchin, granddaughter Ashley Alexander, his extended family Travis "Scooter" Perez and wife Cynthia, Susie Harris, Teresa Wollschlager and Mandy Ferrell.
Family will receive friends Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 am at River of Life Church in Crawfordville with Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at the Crawfordville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308; 850-878-5310; Bigbendhospice.org
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020