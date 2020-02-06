Services
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
River of Life Church
Crawfordville, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
River of Life Church
Crawfordville, FL
Burial
Following Services
Crawfordville Cemetery
Eugene Ernest "Gene" Cutchin


1943 - 2020
Eugene Ernest "Gene" Cutchin Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Ernest Cutchin

St. Marks - Eugene "Gene" Ernest Cutchin, 76, of St. Marks, Florida, passed away February 5, 2020 with his family at the Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House. He was born and raised in Wakulla County and loved living here. His family was in the Commercial Fishing Industry. After graduating from Crawfordville High School, he joined the United States Marines where he became a Sergeant and after returning home began working in the Construction Industry. Gene was a Contractor and Developer for over 50 years in Wakulla County and the surrounding counties, he was owner of Gene Cutchin Construction; Expert Marksman, competitive and trainer; Loved Mud Racing, won a National Championship while racing.

Predeceased by his parents Ernest Cutchin & Willie Esther Mims Cutchin, brothers Bobby Cutchin & Earl Cutchin and wife Elma Cutchin.

Survived by his wife Jennifer Cutchin, daughter Sonya Cutchin, granddaughter Ashley Alexander, his extended family Travis "Scooter" Perez and wife Cynthia, Susie Harris, Teresa Wollschlager and Mandy Ferrell.

Family will receive friends Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 am at River of Life Church in Crawfordville with Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at the Crawfordville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308; 850-878-5310; Bigbendhospice.org

Skip & Trey Young are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
