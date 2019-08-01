|
|
Eugene Holmes, Jr.
Havana - Eugene Holmes, Jr., 66, transitioned Sat. July 27 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Tues. Aug. 6 at Jerusalem MB Church, with burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, both in Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 4:30-6pm Mon. Aug. 5 at the church. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Ernestine Holmes; children: Timothy Harvey (Shikela), Alex Harvey, Shantego Holmes, Vernelma Black; brother: Kenneth Webster (Adriene); (14) grands, (3) great grands; God daughter: Dewanda Golston; and a a host of other relatives & friends; Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019