Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Shady Grove #2 P.B. Church
Eugene Lamb Obituary
Eugene Lamb

Tallahassee, FL - Eugene Lamb, 67, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Shady Grove #2 P.B. Church, with burial in Concord Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Lamb was a self-employed painting contractor. He enjoyed fishing during his leisure. Treasuring his love are his sons, Eugene L. and Curtis Lamb; step-son, Alphonso Clayton; daughters, Kwanis (Lindsey Jr.) Dugan and Lakeesha Lamb; brothers, Shawn (Tiffany), Walter, Phillip Jr. and Levi (Lucille) Lamb and Andre Brown; sisters, Althea (Albert) Hannah and Bonita Lamb; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019
