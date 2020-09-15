Eugene Morris Keys
Tallahassee - Eugene Morris Keys, 68, died Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery, in Madison, FL due to the pandemic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Mack and Bertha Miller Shaw Keys, two sisters; Neilza Shaw Finney, Alma Keys Twiggs, one brother; Richard Keys.
Survivors include, four sisters, Mable Shaw Manning, Dorothy Keys McCaskill and Bertha Keys Milton (Tommie); a brother-in-law, Benny Finney; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.