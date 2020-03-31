|
Eugene Norton
Monticello, FL - Eugene "Bo Squirrel" Norton, 70, of Monticello's St. Phillip Community passed on Friday, March 27, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Gene was a Vietnam Combat Army veteran and a 1970 graduate of Howard Academy High School. He was an usher at St. Phillip. Cherishing precious memories are his wife of 48 years, Betty Roberts Norton; children: Kelvin and Toccara Norton; siblings: Samuel (Maggie), Ezell (Cassandra), Kenneth (Cassandra), Sandra Norton, Joyce Norton (Gordon) Brown, Gracie Dickey; paternal siblings: Bernard, Willie Franklin, Willie, Paul, Vernell, James, Yvonne, Daisy, Joseph and Robert; in-laws: Richard (Jeannette) and Abram (Tina) Roberts and Earnestine (Willie) Wood; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three aunts and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020