Services
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Quincy, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene T. "Gator" Maxwell


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene T. "Gator" Maxwell Obituary
Eugene T. "Gator" Maxwell

Havana - Eugene (Gene) T. "Gator" Maxwell, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Donalsonville, Georgia on May 3, 1933, to Robert and Argene Earnest Maxwell. Gene was the youngest of 13 children, all of whom preceded him in death. He grew up in Barwick, Georgia and Bartow, Florida. After serving four years in the Navy, he was honorably discharged and immediately was employed with Liberty National Life Insurance. He then moved to Quincy where he met and married his wife, Betty Lou Nix. They recently celebrated their 62ndanniversary. They had four sons and moved to Tallahassee in 1970. Gene retired in 2014 after 58 years in insurance. Gene was an avid Florida Gator fan.

Survivors include his wife, sons, Brett, Lance (Connie), Hoyt, and Stacey (Kathy), grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Jones, Brittany Maxwell, Shane, Chance, Margie (J.P.) Bell, Kaylee Maxwell, and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Lighthouse, Mahan Drive or Evangel Assembly of God Church, Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Fl., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now