Eugene T. "Gator" Maxwell
Havana - Eugene (Gene) T. "Gator" Maxwell, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Donalsonville, Georgia on May 3, 1933, to Robert and Argene Earnest Maxwell. Gene was the youngest of 13 children, all of whom preceded him in death. He grew up in Barwick, Georgia and Bartow, Florida. After serving four years in the Navy, he was honorably discharged and immediately was employed with Liberty National Life Insurance. He then moved to Quincy where he met and married his wife, Betty Lou Nix. They recently celebrated their 62ndanniversary. They had four sons and moved to Tallahassee in 1970. Gene retired in 2014 after 58 years in insurance. Gene was an avid Florida Gator fan.
Survivors include his wife, sons, Brett, Lance (Connie), Hoyt, and Stacey (Kathy), grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Jones, Brittany Maxwell, Shane, Chance, Margie (J.P.) Bell, Kaylee Maxwell, and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Lighthouse, Mahan Drive or Evangel Assembly of God Church, Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Fl., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 5, 2019