Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Goodman
Whigham - Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Goodman, 85, of Whigham, GA, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 Tallahassee, FL.
A private graveside service will be held for family only at Aenon Baptist Church Cemetery Tallahassee, FL.
Gene was born September 12, 1934 in Albany, GA to Lester and Jessie Shiver Goodman. He retired from the Leon County Sheriff's Office as Chief Deputy.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jordan Goodman; daughters, Betty Jean Lewis (Joe) of Woodville, Diane Palmer (Riley) of Tallahassee, Margaret Goodman (Kathy) of Tallahassee, and Dana Cook (Shawn) of Whigham, GA; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL. 32308.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date for family and friends,
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020