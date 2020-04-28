Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Talmadge "Gene" Goodman


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Talmadge "Gene" Goodman Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Goodman

Whigham - Eugene "Gene" Talmadge Goodman, 85, of Whigham, GA, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 Tallahassee, FL.

A private graveside service will be held for family only at Aenon Baptist Church Cemetery Tallahassee, FL.

Gene was born September 12, 1934 in Albany, GA to Lester and Jessie Shiver Goodman. He retired from the Leon County Sheriff's Office as Chief Deputy.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jordan Goodman; daughters, Betty Jean Lewis (Joe) of Woodville, Diane Palmer (Riley) of Tallahassee, Margaret Goodman (Kathy) of Tallahassee, and Dana Cook (Shawn) of Whigham, GA; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL. 32308.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date for family and friends,
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -