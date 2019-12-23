Services
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Tallahassee - Eugene Bernard Williams, Jr., 83, transitioned Mon. Dec. 16 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Dec. 28 at St. John MB Church with burial at Desoto Field Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Dec. 27. He leave to cherish his memories, daughters: Apostle Dr. Vanessa Williams, Anita L Williams of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren: Dr. YaQuanda Payne McCall (Tommy) Fredrick Payne; sister: Arleatha Williams,New Jersey; brother: Theodore Williams, Capitol Heights, Maryland; great grand children, great great grands and a host of other relatives and friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Williams family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
