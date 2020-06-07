Eugenia McQuagge Tyus
1949 - 2020
Eugenia McQuagge Tyus

Tallahassee - Eugenia McQuagge Tyus, age 71, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born in Marianna, Florida to parents Albert Eugene McQuagge and Eva Pearl McQuagge. She called Marianna home until moving to Tallahassee 17 years ago.

Eugenia graduated from Marianna Highschool and later earned a Bachelors degree from Troy State University. She enjoyed following politics and worked for the Republican Party of Florida. She also served as a manager of the Florida Automobile Joint Underwriters Association and was a prior member of First Presbyterian Church of Marianna. Hobbies include attending Alabama football games, FSU baseball games, spending time at the beach, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Eugenia leaves behind her loving husband, Alfred Harold Tyus; children Stepheni Lynch (Tom) and Sam Tyus; grandchildren Matthew, Jack, and Katie Lynch; sister in-law Carol McQuagge. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill McQuagge.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
