|
|
Eugenia Mitchell "Jean" McLendon
Lakeland - Eugenia Mitchell "Jean" McLendon, age 84, of Lakeland, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland. Jean was born and grew up in Quincy, Florida and was a 1952 graduate of Gadsden County High School. She married Charles T. "Chuck" McLendon in 1956 and they started their married life in Quincy. Following her husband's career with Belk's Department Store, Jean lived in Palatka from 1968 to 1984 and in Douglas, Georgia from 1984 to 1990 while raising a family of 3 daughters. In 1990 Jean and Chuck moved to Tallahassee, where they owned and operated Betty's Bargain Barn for 5 years. Jean loved the Lord Jesus and was always very active in the life of the church. She taught Sunday school, children's church, youth bible study, and was involved in many woman's groups through the years. She read her bible daily and continually prayed for her family up until the end. More than anything, Jean was a devoted wife, and a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded by her husband of 61 years, Chuck McLendon. She is survived by daughters, Charlean, Tracy, and Nina; grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, Amelia, Hannah, Westen, Micah, Zoe, Wyatt; and great grandchildren, Logan, Jordan, Inara and Thatcher.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Lanier officiating. A visitation, beginning at 11 am will precede the service. Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in St. Augustine is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019