|
|
Eula Jones Nixon
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Julia Jones Nixon, 86, of Tallahassee passed at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Faith Christian Family Center, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Faith Christian Family Center. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950 is serving the family. Mrs. Nixon was an accomplished seamstress and devoted church mother at True Fellowship Holiness Church. Treasuring her love and memory are her daughter, Susan Nixon (Carey) Garland; sons, Willie A. (Mary), James (Debra) and Terry (Kashai) Nixon; 13 grandchildren; several great-grand and great-great grandchildren and countless other relatives and friends. Her husband, Willie, and son, George both preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019