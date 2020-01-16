|
|
Eunice Crum Davis
Tallahassee - Eunice Crum Davis, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at age 86 on January 16, 2020 from Parkinson's disease.
Born on December 24, 1933, Eunice grew up in Sopchoppy, FL, the youngest of six children. She graduated from Sopchoppy High School and moved to Tallahassee in 1952 after marrying Thomas, her husband of 68 years in 1951. Her greatest pleasure and most cherished vocation was being a devoted wife and mother. She loved to be outside and always grew beautiful flowers and vegetables. A long-time worshiper at Seminole Baptist, she sang in the Adult Choir and ensured her family was also involved and actively worshiping and serving God. Freed from the ravages of disease, she can now soar with the angels, see the glories of heaven, sing praises with her beautiful voice, and receive her crown of life everlasting.
Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas A. Davis, Jr., daughter Kathy Ramsey (Bob), son Thomas A. Davis, III, two grandchildren Davis Ramsey (Esmira) and Olivia Ramsey, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded by her siblings Penny, Betty, Lakie, Charlie and Arie. Her maternal grandparents were Catherine and John Alexander Sanders and her paternal grandparents were Hardy and Sarah Crum. The family would like to thank her caregiver and close friend Jackie Morrison.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM at Seminole Baptist Church. Interment will be at 2:00 PM at West Sopchoppy Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Seminole Baptist Church, 3330 Mission Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Davis family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020