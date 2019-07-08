Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Eunice J. Saunders


1933 - 2019
Eunice J. Saunders Obituary
Eunice J. Saunders

Tallahassee - Eunice J. Saunders, age 86, died July 5, 2019 of Breast Cancer at the Big Bend Hospice House. A graveside memorial will be 11:30 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery.

Eunice was born on May 26, 1933 in Tallahassee, Florida to James E. Johnson and Rosa Lee Johnson. She graduated from Lucy E. Moten Elementary School, FAMU and received her Master's degree from Columbia University.

She was a singer, actress, and will be remembered as a master story teller, and she did it with much enthusiasm, energy, and eloquence. She was certainly gifted with elocution and a zest for life.

She is survived by her husband, LemRoy L. Saunders of 63 years; her son, Levien and grandson, Levyen and Aiden; daughter, Zhana (NY) and grandson, Damien (MA); great-grandchild, Skye (NY), as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations by made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 8, 2019
