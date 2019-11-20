Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
224 N. MLK Jr., Blvd.
Tallahassee, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
224 N. MLK Jr., Blvd.
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee - Eva B. Mannings, 95, a retired educator of 38 years with Leon County Schools passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Mrs. Mannings, a native of Miami, FL. and FAMC graduate was a life- long member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Mannings is survived by her twin daughters, Jeanne Delores Mannings, Atlanta, GA; Jeannette Delores Mannings Sisco, son-in-law, John Sisco and granddaughter, Jamila Sisco of Boston, MA.; and cousins in Miami FL. and Valdosta, GA.

Funeral services will be at 12 noon, Monday, November 25th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 224 N. MLK Jr., Blvd., Tallahassee. The Delta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will hold an "Ivy Beyond the Wall" Ceremony, 6pm, Sunday, November 24th at Bethel Baptist Church.

Donations can be sent to: Bethel Christian Academy, Big Bend Hospice, and/or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
