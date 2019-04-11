Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Trial PB Church
Sopchoppy - Eva Mae Johnson, 83, a homemaker transitioned Tues. April 2 in Sopchoppy. Funeral service will be 11am Fri. April 12 at Greater Mt. Trial PB Church with burial at Buckhorn Cemetery, both in Sopchoppy. Mrs. Johnson will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm (today) Thurs. April 11 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. She leaves to cherish her memory; siblings: Elder Frank Johnson (Barbara), Rosemary Hall; children: Eddie Brannen Sr. (Ethel), Gwen Johnson, William Johnson, John Johnson (Idrina); 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. 2 godchildren: Kevin Hines and Felis Hines. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
