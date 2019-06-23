|
|
Eva McBride Curry, 93, a retired Social Worker with the State of Florida, and a resident of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on June 18th, 2019.
The daughter of Dexter and Helen McBride, Eva was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 19th, 1926. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina and Converse College, and her Master's degree from Florida State University.
Since 1955, Eva was a member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church in Tallahassee, Florida where she sang in the choir for over 30 years. She loved to travel, listen to symphony music, and especially loved to paint beautiful watercolors. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, anywhere and everywhere. Her strength, love, and humility will surely be a lasting impression on her family.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Curry; sons, David S. Curry and Jonathan M. Curry; sister, Helen Jackson; and brother, Walter McBride. Eva is survived by her sister, Mary Anna Turner of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Katy Johnston (Mike) and Evelyn Kopple (Lenny) of Tallahassee, FL; and son, Robert Curry (Debbie) of Monticello, MN. Eva had eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, four nieces, and one nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 29th at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Memorial Fund at 2015 Fleischmann Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 23, 2019