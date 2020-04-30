|
|
Evant Jenkins
Quincy - Evant Jenkins, 88, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Quincy, a native of Gadsden, he was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Midway, FL. The graveside service and burial will be at 12 pm. Saturday, May 2, 202 at Byrd Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be from 2-7 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Bradwell Chapel.
He is survived by his wife Earnestine Jenkins, Quincy, FL; daughters Cynthia Reynold, Quincy, FL, Vickie Campbell (Edgar), Tallahassee, FL, and Marzelle Jenkins, Dallas, TX; granddaughter Chakita Campbell, Tallahassee, FL; grandsons Christopher Campbell, Orlando, FL and
Trevor Watson, Dallas, TX; great-grandsons Jaylon Cambell and Cameron Ranson, Tallahassee, FL; brother Lawrence Jenkins, Sr., Tallahassee, FL and a sister Archie Mae Carter, Quincy FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020