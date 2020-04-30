Resources
More Obituaries for Evant Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evant Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evant Jenkins Obituary
Evant Jenkins

Quincy - Evant Jenkins, 88, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Quincy, a native of Gadsden, he was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Midway, FL. The graveside service and burial will be at 12 pm. Saturday, May 2, 202 at Byrd Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be from 2-7 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Bradwell Chapel.

He is survived by his wife Earnestine Jenkins, Quincy, FL; daughters Cynthia Reynold, Quincy, FL, Vickie Campbell (Edgar), Tallahassee, FL, and Marzelle Jenkins, Dallas, TX; granddaughter Chakita Campbell, Tallahassee, FL; grandsons Christopher Campbell, Orlando, FL and

Trevor Watson, Dallas, TX; great-grandsons Jaylon Cambell and Cameron Ranson, Tallahassee, FL; brother Lawrence Jenkins, Sr., Tallahassee, FL and a sister Archie Mae Carter, Quincy FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -